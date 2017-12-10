Quebecers who have a severely limited capacity to work will gradually be able to access a guaranteed minimum income, Premier Philippe Couillard's government announced Sunday.

The measure is part of a $3-billion action plan to fight poverty and promote "economic inclusion," but falls short of offering a basic income for all Quebecers, a demand of many anti-poverty groups.

An estimated 84,000 Quebecers would qualify for the minimum income measure, largely those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Of the 84,000, the vast majority are single people, long a neglected demographic when it comes to poverty reduction programs in Quebec.

By next year, they will see their government assistance increased by at least $73 per month. That figure will reach $440 per month by 2023, bringing their annual guaranteed minimum to $18,029.

"We cannot just support employment," said Couillard. "Employment is not the only solution to get out of poverty. It also takes measures like the ones in front of us today."

The government's anti-poverty plan also proposes additional funding for existing programs, including $286 million for social housing projects and $580 million for social benefits.

It also includes $40 million to create more kindergarten classes in low-income areas and $300,000 for mental health initiatives.

Many of the measures announced Sunday either encourage low-income Quebecers to enter the job market or help them stay employed. This includes $1.8 million in funding to improve the digital skills of those living in poverty and nearly $34 million for Quebecers who receive social assistance and want to learn more skills.

The $3 billion in spending will be spread out over several years, with the goal of helping 100,000 Quebecers out of poverty by 2023.