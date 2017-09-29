Quebec City police are asking for help to identify a sexual predator who investigators believe assaulted three women inside their homes since 2011.

Two of the victims were elderly women, including in the latest attack that happened in July, according to police.

The most recent victim, in her 70s, was sleeping alone in her home in Limoilou when she woke up and found the attacker in her bed. When she told the man to leave, he did, police say.

This description follows the same pattern as in two previous cases that were reported to police.

''They wake up and they realize there is somebody in their room, in their bed,'' said Const. David Poitras.

The man left this cap in the victim's home in July 2017. The back reads ''FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK''. (Quebec City police)

All the women lived alone and the doors to their homes were unlocked, he said.

Poitras said the intruder was unarmed. He said the homes were all located near a bicycle path or a train track.

First attack reported in 2011

Investigators were able to link the 2017 attack to two other unsolved cases.

In 2011, a woman in her 40s was assaulted inside her home in the Cap-Rouge neighbourhood. The attacker was wearing a neoprene skull mask which he left behind.

Police say the suspect was wearing this mask when he attacked a woman in her 40s in 2011, in the Sillery neighbourhood of Quebec City. (Quebec City police)

In October 2013, a woman in her 90s was attacked in the Sillery neighbourhood. The suspect was wearing a scarf.

Quebec City police have brought in the provincial serial crimes unit to track down the suspect.

They describe him as being a white male who speaks French. Police said he may have lived in the neighbourhoods where the attacks took place.

Police believe there could be more potential victims. They invite anyone with information to contact the SPVQ by calling 911.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 418-641-AGIR (2447) or toll-free at 1-888-641-AGIR.

The reference number is QUE-170717-010.



