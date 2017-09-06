The Quebec government is moving to crack down on police officers who hold a second job.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux says police officers will no longer be able to keep another post unless they receive prior approval from the director of their police force under a legislative amendment to be introduced later this month.

The proposed change, which would apply only to non-unionized workers on call 24 hours a day, is about ensuring safety for all, Coiteux said.

"In this context, police officers who are in a supervisory capacity may no longer hold another position or employment unless authorized to do so by the director of the police force concerned," he said.

Coiteux made the remarks Tuesday at a parliamentary hearing into Bill 133, another proposed law which would force police officers to wear their uniforms on the job.

The proposed reform comes after it was revealed that the Sûreté du Québec officer responsible for operations during the Highway 13 debacle that left 300 motorists stranded had been visiting a notary in his capacity as a real estate agent as the snowstorm got underway.