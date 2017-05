Quebec provincial police have confirmed a Rimouski woman who had been missing for a week has been found, safe and sound.

Karine Major, 26, was found overnight in Western Canada, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Major left her home in Rimouski Tuesday, May 9, to go work in Amqui, about 100 kilometres east of where she lives, but never returned home.

Video surveillance footage showed her withdrawing a large sum of money that day, leading investigators to believe her disappearance was voluntary.