Quebec provincial police have set up a command post in the town of Cacouna, Que., this morning as the search for a missing woman continues.

Karine Major, 26, left her home in Rimouski last Tuesday to go work in Amqui, about 100 kilometres east of where she lives, but never returned.

Her family members called her workplace and were told she never showed up that day, said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Claude Doiron. She was reported missing that night.

Police say they have reason to believe Karine Major may be in Cacouna, about 100 kilometres southwest of her Rimouski home. (Radio-Canada)

The last time Major was seen was while she was using a bank machine in Rimouski at some point on Tuesday, Doiron said.

Late last week, police received information that led them to believe Major may be in Cacouna, about 100 kilometres southwest of Rimouski.

An SQ helicopter was deployed to do a flyover in the area to see if they could spot the red 2015 Nissan Micra, licence plate K23 GZY, Major was driving at the time of her disappearance.

Doiron said police decided to set up the command post as another way to gather information in the "mysterious" disappearance.

"We really have no clues or information that could explain the disappearance," he said.

The command post will be at the Cacouna cathedral from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Even the most seemingly insignificant detail could helpful to investigators, Doiron said.

Those with information on Major's whereabouts are being asked to contact police at 1-800-659-4264.

Doiron said police have have received some tips, but none have panned out.