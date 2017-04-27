Quebec police officers will face hefty fines if they refuse to wear their full uniforms under a long-promised bill tabled today by Quebec's Public Security Minister.

Bill 133 is the Quebec government's effort to force officers to ditch the camouflage pants they have been wearing as a form of protest since 2014, when Philippe Couillard's Liberal government introduced municipal pension reform.

Fines for refusing to comply range from $500 to $3,000 per day. Fines double for repeat offenders.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has said his patience was running out and promised late last month that a bill was on the way.

Yves Francoeur, the head of Montreal's police officers' union, has argued the pants protest is the only way to "have ourselves heard when we have no right to strike."

Their chosen form of protest has landed Montreal police in some hot water. Officers were roundly criticized for wearing camo pants while working outside the venue of Jacques Parizeau's 2015 state funeral.

Montreal police officers attended Jacques Parizeau's funeral in camouflage and plaid pants. (CBC)

And a Laval man got out of a $1,200 fine because an officer who tried to pull him over wasn't wearing her regulation uniform.

He argued he didn't know she was a police officer.