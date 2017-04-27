Quebec's Public Security Minister is expected to table a bill today to force police officers to wear their complete regular uniform.

Officers in Quebec have worn camouflage and other colourful pants as a form of protest since 2014, when Philippe Couillard's Liberal government introduced municipal pension reform.

Martin Coiteux has been hinting since last summer that his patience with the practice was wearing thin.

He said late last month that a bill was on the way to make officers ditch the pants.

Yves Francoeur, the head of Montreal's police officers' union, has argued the pants protest is the only way to "have ourselves heard when we have no right to strike."

Their chosen form of protest has landed Montreal police in some hot water. Officers were roundly criticized for wearing camo pants while working outside the venue of Jacques Parizeau's 2015 state funeral.

Montreal police officers have been wearing camouflage pants since 2014 in protest of changes to their pension plan imposed on them by the Quebec government. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

And a Laval man got out of a $1,200 fine because an officer that tried to pull him over wasn't wearing her regulation uniform.

He argued he didn't know she was a police officer.