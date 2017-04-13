After months of delays, the Quebec government's long-awaited legislation on dangerous dogs is expected to be tabled today at the National Assembly.

According to information obtained by Radio-Canada, the legislation will create categories based on the degree to which a dog is considered to be dangerous, but doesn't appear to name specific breeds.

The Couillard government promised to put forth a law targeting dangerous dogs following the death of Christiane Vadnais, a Montreal woman who died last June after she was mauled by a dog that had been described as a pit bull.

A week later, Premier Philippe Couillard said Quebec would likely follow Ontario's lead and pass a law that bans pit bulls, but also targets dangerous dogs.

The Liberals were expected to table the legislation by last fall.

A working group convened by Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux to study different legislative options surrounding dangerous dogs recommended the province opt for restrictions on the ownership of dangerous dogs, not a breed-specific ban.

The group defined a dangerous dog as one that has caused serious injuries to a person or an animal and has been evaluated by a veterinarian.

On Monday, a 60-year-old woman from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal, suffered serious bites to her arms, face and head Monday when she was attacked by two dogs that lived with her.

Police described one of the dogs as a pit bull-type dog.

Montreal passed its own animal control bylaw last fall, with provisions related to registering pit bulls going into effect March 31.