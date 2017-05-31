Quebec provincial police are investigating after inmates at a jail near Quebec City allegedly started a fire there Tuesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the Centre du détention de Québec, also known as the Orsainville jail, to douse mattresses and sheets that had been set on fire, according to the fire department.

The wing where the fire started housed about 10 detainees, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hélène Nepton.

They were forced out of their cells so that firefighters could extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire and the jail was not badly damaged.

In 2014, three men escaped the same detention centre via helicopter in a dramatic jail break.

They were captured in Old Montreal about two weeks later.