Quebec's ombudsman Marie Rinfret says delays in opening a new Amos provincial detention centre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, slated to be finished a year ago, are ''unjustifiable."

Quebec's correctional officers union says the long wait for the new jail is exacerbating problems of overcrowding and understaffing in the ageing facility it will someday replace — corroborating findings published in the Quebec ombudsman's 2016-17 report.

Union president Mathieu Lavoie said detainees are sometimes housed in common areas, such as the gymnasium, because there are no holding cells left.

''We sometimes have to triple the capacity of a cell,'' said Lavoie.

''When you have 24 people in a sector that is supposed to have 16, you're increasing the pressure on our correctional officers,'' he said.

Once it finally opens, the new Amos detention centre will hold up to 220 detainees — 98 more than the existing jail.

Last phases of construction

The Ministry of Public Security officially launched the $126-million project in 2013.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the ministry said construction was delayed because it received some authorizations later than expected. It also said surveillance and security systems are complex and have to be verified thoroughly.

''There is a transition period to allow personnel to familiarize themselves with the building and get all the necessary training,'' the ministry said, explaining that this can take months.

Closing of Tanguay 'poorly orchestrated'

The jail in Amos isn't the only detention centre delivered behind schedule: two other jails finally inaugurated in 2017, in Sept-Îles and Sorel-Tracy, were also opened far later than expected.

Rinfret criticized the Public Security Ministry for the overall ''lack of planning'' in these projects, as well as the decision to close Quebec's largest women's jail, Maison Tanguay, in February 2016.

At the time, Maison Tanguay held 80 per cent of the province's female detainees.

The 50-year old Tanguay women's jail in Ahuntsic was closed in early 2016 and the Leclerc detention centre was modified to create a co-ed detention centre. (Mathieu Dion/Radio-Canada)

Rinfret said the transfer of those detainees to a co-ed prison in Laval was "poorly orchestrated."

She said some women confided they'd been verbally abused by male detainees.

The Public Security Ministry said once the Amos detention centre is up and running, the province will have added 360 places to the province's correctional system.