The Quebec government has given the go-ahead to replace the dilapidated roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, Radio-Canada has learned.

The provincial cabinet approved a new roof, which is expected to cost up to $250 million, at its Oct. 25 meeting.

The new roof will be a soft one and removable for open-air activities.

"We can't use it if we don't repair the roof. That is unavoidable," said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. "For us, abandoning it is out of the question."

"It is out of the question for us to leave the stadium adrift or to let it crumble away over time."

A soft top roof will be replace the Olympic Stadium's current roof, which is in a state of disrepair. (Radio-Canada)

The Big O's roof has been plagued with problems ever since it was constructed for the 1976 Olympic Games. It has been deteriorating at a rapid rate over the past decade.

Radio-Canada has found that in the last year, the roof tore 677 times, compared to the previous year when it ripped 496 times.

In the last 10 years, 7,453 tears have had to be repaired.

In 1999, a huge hole, believed to have been caused by accumulation of snow, is seen in the newly installed Olympic Stadium roof after it tore. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Couillard government believes that a stadium with a new roof will attract more activities and will justify the cost, according to Radio-Canada.

The government has been waiting for the end of the municipal elections to make a public announcement.