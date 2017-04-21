Hortense and Cachou can't talk, but the four-legged furry ones may hold the secret to living a long life.

The two pets were unveiled as the oldest registered cat and dog in the province of Quebec.

Hortense is a 21-year-old Scottish Fold.

Her owner thinks her longevity is due to her easy-going personality, in spite of being blind.

"She is very nice. She sleeps a lot more now than she used to, for sure, but she is a gourmande," says Suzanne Janlin.

"She is a bonne vivante who doesn't complicate her life."

Lots of sleep and TLC may also be the secret for Cachou, a 17-year-old Yorkshire Terrier.

"He was a always a very calm dog who sleeps a lot and is always in someone's arms."

A dog with 9 lives?

Cachou has had some close calls, however.

"He's fallen twice from the second storey of the house, over the railing. He got up as if nothing happened, despite his small weight and size."

Cachou and Hortense's owners were given a recognition award by the Quebec Association of Veterinarians, which says our pets are living longer and longer.

"With medicine nowadays, we can really do more for our pets," said association president Valerie Trudel. "They are living longer and happier with us."