Quebec has adopted a law that would force Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka to uncover their faces to use public services.

The Liberal government's Bill 62 was put to a vote Wednesday morning in Quebec's National Assembly.

The bill requires citizens giving and receiving public services to do so with their faces uncovered.

Initially intended for provincial employees, it was extended to include municipal and public transit workers in August.

The bill also provides for the possibility of religious accommodation if certain criteria is met.

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée said earlier this week that the law is necessary for "communication reasons, identification reasons and security reasons."

