A coalition of Muslim groups and civil liberty advocates is challenging the constitutionality of Quebec's controversial face-covering law.

The challenge contests the constitutionality of Bill 62 under both Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The bill passed into law earlier this fall.

The application was filed in Quebec Superior Court this morning by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Marie-Michelle Lacoste, who converted to Islam and wears a niqab. She now uses the name Warda Naili.

More to come.