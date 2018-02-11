Quebec government buildings are about to look a lot less drab.

The province plans to modernize its existing locales to remove the bland brown carpets and grey cubicle walls in offices, in hopes of promoting productivity and attracting more workers, Radio-Canada has learned.

"If employees are more productive, happier and the workspace is more dynamic, I think it's a good investment," said Quebec Treasury Board President Pierre Arcand.

The plan includes scrapping individual cubicles and replacing them with open workspaces near windows to promote teamwork. It also includes converting traditional conference rooms to lounges, complete with couches.

The revitalization project is expected to cost about $20 million annually until 2028, according to Arcand.

However, he said the remodelling will also allow the province to save up to $40 million per year in rent since the government will scale back on office size at the same time.

"We foresee savings of up to 40 per cent," said Arcand.

​In hopes of curbing high employee absenteeism rates, the province is also working on establishing a policy to allow some civil servants to work from home.

'It shouldn't only be changing the colour of the walls'

The province has already put its plan to the test by renovating the offices of the Cultural and Communications Ministry in Montreal.

The Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) manages the Quebec government's office space, excluding schools, hospitals and other buildings in the health and education networks.

It studied offices in both the private and public sector within Quebec and outside of it to get an idea of what works best.

"We want to favour collaboration, so we will cut back on closed offices to put them more central," said Sylvie Lefebvre, the director of property management at SQI.

Stéphane Forget, the president of Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, welcomed the idea, saying that the province had little choice but to upgrade its offices if it wanted to attract more workers.

"If the government wants to move forward with it, they should be ready to put the effort," he said.

However, he claims the Quebec government must also modernize in other ways such as providing staff with the technological tools they need if they want to promote productivity and retain civil servants.

"It shouldn't only be changing the colour of the walls," he said.