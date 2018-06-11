Quebec Native Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley will not seek re-election

Quebec Native Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley will not be running in the provincial election next fall, sources told Radio-Canada.

This marks the end of a 24-year political career for Kelley. The Liberal MNA was first elected in the riding of Jacques-Cartier on Montreal's West Island in 1994.

He is the latest Liberal cabinet minister to announce he won't be running again. Robert Poëti, Martin Coiteux, Jean-Marc Fournier and Stéphanie Vallée have all stated that they are not going to be seeking re-election in the fall.

Kelley has been involved in the Native Affairs file since then, serving as the official opposition critic for family policy and native affairs from 1997 to 1998.

After being re-elected in 1998, he was the official opposition critic for native affairs and the Great North from 1999 to 2003.

Kelley was made minister for Native Affairs for the first time in 2005, a position he held until 2007.

Despite being re-elected to a fourth term in 2007, he was not re-appointed to Jean Charest's cabinet. He became Chair of the Social Affairs Commission and then took on the minister role again from 2011 to 2012 and again in 2014 until now.