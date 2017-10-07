With municipal election campaigns in full swing, Quebecers will head to the polls to vote in less than a month.

The battle for the top job in Montreal is among hundreds of smaller races in more than 1,100 municipalities across the province.

Here are some of the top stories from our municipal election team as the countdown is on to Nov. 5.

Montreal is a complicated city when it comes to municipal elections. This detailed guide walks voters through the process in a clear and comprehensive way.

Every Montrealer votes for the person they want to see as mayor of the city. From there, things depend on which borough you live in and its population. (Hélène Simard/CBC)

Denis Coderre is once again vying to be mayor of Montreal. As a career politician, Coderre has built up a loyal base across the city, but a closer-than-expected race is underway for the top job.

Denis Coderre on the campaign trail in Montreal municipal election. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Projet Montréal's Valérie Plante is hoping to become the city's first female mayor. She took over her party 10 months ago after surprising observers in Projet Montréal's tight leadership race.

Valérie Plante is the leader of Projet Montréal. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Quebec City is the province's second largest city, with 538,000 residents. Both Démocratie Québec's sole councillor, Anne Guérette and Québec 21's Jean-François Gosselin are taking on Régis Labeaume.

Régis Labeaume has been mayor of Quebec City since 2007. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press )

