Quebec provincial police have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of three infants.

The 27-year-old woman from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-lac will appear at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse today and is expected to face charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her own children.

Sûreté du Québec officers discovered the remains of three newborn babies during a raid of the woman's home on Oct. 16.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday.

It's not yet known how long ago the deaths occurred. Police said the three babies came from different pregnancies.