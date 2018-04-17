Survivors of mosque shooting call for maximum sentence

Said El-Amari says he is frightened by the thought his children could one day live in a society where Alexandre Bissonnette would walk freely.

"I am asking you, your honour, to do what is necessary so this does not happen," El-Amari told Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot on Tuesday, on the fifth day of sentencing arguments for the Quebec City mosque shooter.

One of the six counts of attempted murder to which Bissonnette pleaded guilty was for El-Amari, who was in an artificial coma for a full month after the Jan. 29, 2017 attack.

Bissonnette also pleaded guilty in March to six counts of first-degree murder.

Huot must decide if Bissonnette will receive consecutive sentences, which would mean up to 150 years in prison. His legal team is hoping he receives concurrent sentences, which would see him eligible to apply for parole after 25 years.

El-Amari, who was shot in the abdomen and in the knee, has been present for every step of the sentencing hearings, seated in the middle of the courtroom, surrounded by friends.

He said every new piece of evidence presented by the Crown prosecutor has gutted him, to realize there was "this kind of twisted individual living here in Quebec."

Said El-Amari was shot in the abdomen and the knee, and was plunged into an artificial coma for a full month after the Jan. 29, 2017 attack. (Submitted)

​ El-Amari said seeing Bissonnette's collection of firearms — photos of which were seen in court — was also deeply disturbing.

"When I buy my children a watergun, I feel remorse. And to see people with a war arsenal in their home… I can't understand," El-Amari told Huot.

On Tuesday, a report from Bissonnette's prison social worker revealed the 28-year-old gunman had wanted to carry out a mass murder since adolescence, and "wished he could have killed more." Bissonnette has also said get regretted having done "something so senseless."

Rise in Islamophobia

El-Amari asked the judge to deliver a sentence that would serve as an example for anyone "who tries to attack the physical safety of those who choose to live in this society."

He also condemned the gradual rise in Islamophobia he has witnessed, from the driver's seat of his taxi, since 9/11.

Despite this, he said he never thought he'd see a terrorist attack in Quebec City, or that he'd see one of his friends gunned down in front of him.

Another survivor, Saïd Akjour, testified he also felt welcome in Quebec since arriving in 2007.

That all changed the night he attended prayers at the Sainte-Foy mosque. The attack, which lasted less than two minutes, felt like hours, Akjour said.

He recalled seeing a look of determination on Bissonnette's face.

"He carried out his crime cold-bloodedly, like he was playing a video game," he told Huot.

Abdelkrim Hassane, who was killed in the shooting, was described as a loving father who likely thought of his three daughters during his final moments, according to his widow Louiza Mohamed Said. (Submitted by Zahra Boukersi )

The 45-year-old only spoke the assailant's name once, when he told the judge he now has trouble interacting with people named Alexandre, even if he knows they aren't guilty of anything.

Whether at the library, Tim Hortons or a grocery store, he now constantly looks for an exit plan.

"I imagine all the scenarios. If there are children, I wonder how I can protect them," Akjour explained.

Like El-Amari, Akjour does not wish to see Bissonnette released from prison. He told reporters outside the courtroom that if the death penalty was still applicable in Canada, he would wish it would be applied.

"A person who takes away a life doesn't deserve to live," he said.

'Second death'

Louiza Mohamed Said, who also spoke Tuesday, was the first widow to explain how her husband's death has affected her life, and that of her three daughters.

Reading from a prepared statement, she said that she had no intention of forgiving the man who "killed her life companion without mercy."

She described Abdelkrim Hassane as a loving father who likely thought of his girls during his final moments.

"My younger daughter will have no memory of her father, and this so unfair. So unfair," she said.

Alexandre Bissonnette, seen here the day after the shooting, said he 'wished he could have killed more' people at the mosque, according to a prison social worker. (Surete du Quebec/Canadian Press)

Mohamed Said asked the judge to render a sentence that would clearly condemn terrorism and Islamophobia on Canadian soil.

She said Bissonnette's release would be a second death for the victims.

"I implore you, preserve the memory of our husbands," Mohamed Said said.

"Do everything that is in your power to prevent a drama like this from happening again, and may the one responsible for this serve as an example."

Sentencing hearings will continue in Quebec Superior Court on Wednesday.