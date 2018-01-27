The site of last year's deadly shooting at the Sainte-Foy mosque in Quebec City will be open to the public tonight as part of the commemorative events marking the first anniversary of the attack.

The Islamic Cultural Centre is inviting the public inside the mosque from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to meet with families of the six men who died, as well as survivors of the Jan. 29, 2017 attack.

Volunteers will also share some of the messages of support the mosque has received over the year from around the world. In the days following the shooting, schools from the region brought poems and banners.

The families of the victims and the survivors of the shooting will be holding a news conference at around 5:15 p.m.

A writing campaign launched by citizens last spring also gathered dozens of letters from Quebecers.

The open house comes two days before a vigil planned outside the mosque on Monday, marking the first anniversary of the attack.

On Sunday, a spiritual gathering will be held at Expo-Cité. Leaders from the Jewish, Catholic, Anglican and Muslim faiths will share the stage at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse, starting at 7 p.m. First Nations leaders will also take part in the event, and Aymen Derbali, who survived the shooting, will address the crowd.

This story is part of CBC's in-depth look at the aftermath of the shooting at the mosque in Quebec City one year ago. CBC will also have special coverage of the commemorative events on Monday, Jan. 29, including live radio, TV and online broadcasts.