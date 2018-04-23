3 teens charged in connection with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Montreal North

Three teenagers were charged with sexual assault and possession, production and distribution of child pornography at Montreal youth court on Friday, in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The three teens, one girl and two boys aged between 13 and 16, were charged with sexual assault with the participation of another person and armed sexual assault.

Montreal police say the incident took place March 24 at a house party in Montreal North and that the victim knew the suspects.

The incident was filmed and distributed on social media platforms WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Montreal police arrested five teens after questioning them in the presence of their parents on April 19, but Quebec's director of penal and criminal prosecutions said only four will be charged.

The three who appeared Friday were detained by police following the interviews. The fourth boy was released on a promise to appear this week. He has not yet been charged.

None of the people involved can be identified because they are all minors.