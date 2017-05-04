With more rain in the forecast, municipalities across Quebec are readying shelters and bracing for more possible flooding.

Those who live on a number of streets in Île Bizard have been asked to leave their homes.

The borough has set up an emergency shelter at the Sociocultural Centre on Montée de l'Église that can accommodate 72 people.

Two people slept at the emergency shelter in Île Bizard overnight. It can accommodate up to 72 people if need be. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Nearby Île Mercier​ is also badly flooded, and residents there have also been asked to leave their homes.

Île Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough Mayor Normand Marinacci says there's a waiting list for sandbags. They received one shipment of sandbags last night and another is on the way.

Marinacci said the borough is ready for the rain that's forecasted for this weekend, which could exceed 30 millimetres in total.

Meanwhile in Pierrefonds, resident Andrew Szyngiel is still using a rowboat to get around.

Andrew Szyngiel gives me a tour of his flooded street, de Gaulle, in Pfds "I'm more angry today." pic.twitter.com/fxL2PBLgrF — @ShariOkeke

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told CBC Montreal's Daybreak he made the rounds of the affected area for most of the day Wednesday and has been out with public works employees since 5:30 a.m. today.

"Of course [residents are] frustrated and concerned about what's happening to their homes, and their lives at this moment," he said.

He added, however, that "they're pleased" with the work done by public works and firefighters.

City workers are out on de Gaulle Street, which is flooded, and bringing sandbags to the area.

"We look like a swat team" says one city worker arriving with more sand bags on de Gaulle in Pierrefonds pic.twitter.com/9ninUtFPLU — @ShariOkeke

Beis reiterated that while a city administrator made a "terrible decision" to order employees to destroy sandbags earlier this week, there were thousands of others bag available for the public.

Protect your homes, make emergency kits: Laval

The City of Laval is urging residents to take preventive measures to protect their homes, including creating sandbag barriers around entrance points. Those who need sandbags can call 311 to request delivery if they need it.

They are also asking residents to move their valuables to the top floor of their houses, figure out where they would go if they end up being forced out of their homes and put together emergency kits with enough water and food to last 72 hours.

Quebec's Public Security Ministry is monitoring the flooding situation across the province. The forecast calls for rain in several regions starting tomorrow.

Spokesperson Thomas Blanchet said while there could be a fair amount of precipitation, since it won't arrive all at once the impact on water levels may not be as significant.

Blanchet said authorities are keeping a close watch on several large bodies of water, especially those in Laval, Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière, and Mauricie regions that have already spilled their banks.