With a cocktail of snow and freezing rain underway in Montreal, emergency rooms on and off the island are dealing with an uptick in patients this holiday season.

The increase is due, in part, to injuries related to slips and falls on snowy and icy sidewalks, according to public health officials.

"What we've specifically noticed this week is an increase in fractures," said Jade Saint-Jean, spokesperson for the Montérégie-Ouest CIUSSS. "So it's probably related directly to the weather we've been experiencing."

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay, where roads are expected to be messy.

In Montreal, the Jewish General Hospital, Lachine Hospital, Verdun Hospital and Hôpital Jean-Talon are reporting overcrowding in their emergency rooms. Other hospitals, such as St-Mary's and Lakeshore, are nearly at capacity.

The overcrowding is also due to patients showing up with the flu and gastroenteritis. As a result, health authorities are asking the population to avoid already packed emergency rooms for minor health issues.

Anyone who isn't suffering from an acute illness can visit a walk-in clinic or call the city's health information line at 8-1-1 and speak with a healthcare professional.

The city is expecting a cocktail of freezing rain and snow on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

Too icy to walk? Call the city

With injuries related to falls on the rise, Mayor Valérie Plante encouraged Montrealers to inform the city about dangerous sidewalks and uncleared roads.

Work crews are out in full force removing snow and ice, but may have missed some spots, Plante said Saturday.

"If there are oversights, if there are spots where there needs to be more abrasives, more salt, then we need to know," she said.

"I'm inviting the population to immediately call 3-1-1 ... about sidewalks that aren't cleared of snow and especially those covered in ice," she said.