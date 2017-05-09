Elected officials in Montreal will decide today whether to extend the state of emergency declared Sunday, as another long, hard day of battling floodwaters gets underway.

At least 10 municipalities across the province have declared states of emergency, with the latest being Deux-Montagnes, about 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Montreal.

A number of schools in the Montreal area are closed today due to the flooding, including some with the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Officials will once again provide an update on the situation across the province at 8 a.m. ET in Montreal.

As of 9:30 p.m. ET Monday, 171 municipalities were affected by flooding and 1,940 people were forced out of their homes.

Residents make their way through the flooded streets of Laval, Que., Monday, May 8, 2017. Laval declared a state of emergency due to flooding on Sunday. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The hope is that waterways across the province have crested or will soon crest, and will start to stabilize and drop in the coming days.

However, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said yesterday it will take time before things return to normal.

And while municipal and provincial politicians and officials have defended the response to the rising waters, some flood zone residents are irate with the way the situation has been handled.

About 1,650 members of the Canadian Forces have been deployed across the province, assisting local emergency responders in their efforts to shore up dikes, fill sandbags and other measures intended to fight the flooding.

The Galipeault Bridge in Montreal remains closed today, one of nearly 500 roads in the province affected by the flooding.