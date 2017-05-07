The cities of Montreal and Laval are each under a state of emergency and rising water levels continue to wreak havoc over parts of Quebec—it's only going to get worse.

Environment Canada is calling for more rain every single day this week.​

There has been a lot of information about the flooding, so here's a breakdown of the key things you need to know.

What is a state of emergency?

The army has been called in to evacuate homes and help place sand bags.

The Emergency Management Act gives the authorities the power to move quickly to centralize and coordinate responses.

It allows authorities:

to force evacuations of buildings.

enter buildings without a warrant.

to prevent stores and commercial businesses from hiking up prices of goods and services.

Who to call if you need help?

The city's 3-1-1 line is now back up and running, after a brief shutdown Sunday morning.

People who feel they are in danger can call 9-1-1.

When to leave your home?

If your home is affected by flooding and the water levels continue to rise, authorities ask that you leave your home for your own safety.

Firefighters are making the rounds of affected areas to ensure that residents are not in danger.

Residents who voluntarily decide to leave their home as a precautionary measure are asked to advise their municipality of the situation.

What personal belongings to bring?

Rigaud has declared a state of emergency. Other municipalities are trying to combat the floods. Here's what you need to know in a nutshell. (CBC)

The City of Montreal is asking residents not to move their cars from their properties if they are surrounded by water.

Residents who need to leave their homes are advised to bring pieces of identity and an emergency kit with all the basic items needed for 72 hours, including water, food, clothes, keys, money, as well as your phone and its charger.

Where can I go?

A row of beds set up at a community centre turned emergency shelter in Île Bizard. The area has been heavily hit by flooding this week. (Charles Contant/CBC)

In Montreal, there are at least two emergency shelters set up, so far by the city

Île Bizard: 490 Montée de l'Église.

Saint-Laurent: 1375 Grenet Street.

The Red Cross also set up an emergency centre at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.

Which areas have been affected?

Urgence Québec says 126 municipalities across the province have been affected by rising water levels, especially in the regions of Montreal, the Montérégie, Laval, Mauricie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

Rigaud declared a state of emergency. This is the second time the municipality has had to declare a state of emergency over flooding this year. In April, the town was under a state of emergency for six days.

Île Mercier, a small island located between Pierrefonds and Île Bizard with about 50 properties, was deep in water by Wednesday afternoon. By Saturday, the only bridge connecting the island to the rest of Montreal was closed to traffic.The bridge remains closed.

*There will be a public information session on May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Residents keep an eye on the flood waters on Île Mercier. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Areas in the Montérégie region, the municipalities of Hudson, Vaudreuil, Terrasse-Vaudreuil and the island of Île-Perrot are also affected by heavy flooding.

Mayor Coderre says they expect the situation to worse in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Senneville, and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Laval wants residents living on the island of Île-Verte and Île-Roussin to leave their homes.They are also concerned about the bridge connecting Laval to Île-Roussin and suggest that the 17 homeowners leave before it is possibly closed.

So far, about 50 homes and 60 streets across Laval are affected by flooding.

If you need sandbags

People in Vaudreuil are coming together to make bags of sand. (Debra Arbec/ CBC)

The City of Montreal has sandbags on hand for areas affected by flooding.

Borough workers will drop them off and help residents set them up around their properties.

Volunteers in and around the West Island have been lending a hand to fill and deliver bags as well.

How to help

Workers help build a sandbag wall in Pierrefonds. (CBC)

For people looking to help, some communities are looking for volunteers to fill sandbags on Sunday.

If you're in Hudson you can head to the Public Works yard at 529 Main Road starting at 9 a.m.

In Terrasse-Vaudreuil they're asking people to head to 74 - 7th Avenue.

In Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac its at the Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac Church as of 9 a.m.

The mayor of L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Normand Marinacci, says if volunteers want to help they can "come the city and we'll find something for them to do."

Quebec has emergency funds set up

A house is surrounded with water on Tuesday in Rigaud. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Since April, the province has promised to help owners of flood-damaged properties. Homeowners can apply for financial aid and contact the Quebec government through its website.

As of Thursday, Quebec's Public Security Ministry reported 490 requests for compensation related to flooding have been made since April.

It's a dramatic increase compared to 2016, when a total of 61 claims were filed for the entire year.

Generator safety

Fire officials are reminding anyone running a propane or gas generator not to operate it indoors. Keep it outside to ensure proper ventilation.