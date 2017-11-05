Valérie Plante of Projet Montréal will be the next mayor of Montreal, CBC/Radio-Canada is projecting.

The leader of Projet Montréal has beaten the incumbent in a major upset over veteran politician Denis Coderre in today's municipal election.

A crowd of supporters at Montreal's Corona Theatre erupted in cheers after learning the news shortly after 9 p.m. ET

Plante, 43, won over voters on a promise to improve public transit, alleviate traffic woes and make the city more family friendly.

She becomes the first woman to be elected mayor in Montreal's history.

"We've made history," she tweeted. "Thank you, Montreal."

Nous avons marqué l'histoire. Merci Montréal! pic.twitter.com/QzKShhACLx — @Val_Plante

Few predicted that Plante would be able to take down Coderre, a former Liberal MP and cabinet minister, when the campaign began six weeks ago.

The leader of left-leaning opposition Projet Montréal since last December, the former community organizer was hardly a household name before the campaign began.

An opinion poll this summer found Plante was still unknown to two-thirds of Montrealers.

Coderre 'rubbed people the wrong way'

Coderre, for his part, tried to play up the city's booming economy and his efforts over the past four years to rid the city of corruption.

But he was dogged by accusations of overspending on big projects, including this summer's Formula E race and the city's 375th anniversary celebrations.

A poll showed many Montrealers found him arrogant, and his hasty efforts to legislate Montreal's calèche industry and ban pit bull dogs also cast him in a negative light.

Coderre argued Plante's promises were unrealistic and too costly, telling voters in the final days of the campaign, "if it ain't broke, why fix it?"

Andrew Figueiredo, a Coderre supporter and a student at McGill University, acknowledged that Coderre may have "rubbed people the wrong way."

Projet ran a good campaign, he said.

The last time a one-term incumbent was ousted in Montreal was 1960, when Sarto Fortier lost to Jean Drapeau.

The incumbents in Quebec's second- and third-largest cities managed to keep their spots.

In Quebec City, Régis Labeaume was projected to win a fourth term as mayor of Quebec City, according to CBC/Radio-Canada. In Laval, Marc Demers was also re-elected.

How to get election coverage tonight:

Online: Get breaking news and live results at cbc.ca/montreal after polls close at 8 p.m.

On Facebook: Join host Debra Arbec for a 90-minute Facebook Live starting at 10 p.m. with results, analysis and reports from across Quebec.

On TV: Watch our live results show at 11-11:30 p.m. on CBC Television.

On radio: Listen to CBC Radio One starting at 8 p.m. for a province-wide show hosted by Mike Finnerty in Montreal and Susan Campbell in Quebec City.