The Canadian Armed Forces is warning its personnel to be wary of associating with groups on social media, including Quebec's largest and most prominent far-right group.

"Being part of those movements is not something that's a part of our values," said Col. Paul Fuller.

An investigation by Radio-Canada found about 75 members of La Meute's private Facebook group are part of the Armed Forces, with some visibly identified by their military uniform.

La Meute, which has attracted more than 43,000 people to its Facebook group, is known for its public criticism of radical Islam and illegal immigration. Its three founders are ex-military.

Military members are forbidden to join organizations that don't respect the army's code of ethics.

"We have to be neutral when it comes to public opinion," said Fuller. "And we can't have personal opinions that go against our code of ethics and values."

Those who don't respect this fundamental rule can face disciplinary measures, ranging from a first warning to expulsion from the ranks, said Fuller.

The warning comes nearly three weeks after the province's anti-radicalization centre held a training session for both military personnel and civilian employees with the Armed Forces based in Valcartier, Que.

We offered a training session to military personnel and civilian employees on #prevention of #radicalization @ForcesCanada #Valcartier pic.twitter.com/gFO8qgF1rI — @info_radical

'I got out'

Kevin Laflamme, a young soldier who is on his way to being released from the military, admits that he was part of La Meute when it first began in 2015.

"I got out of that group pretty quickly," Laflamme told Radio-Canada. "There's different people in it. Some people said sensible things, but others were too radical.

"I didn't want to affiliate with that so I decided to leave."

The far-right group La Meute's private Facebook page has more than 43,000 members. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Affiliating with La Meute is also grounds for being turned away from Les Eaux Curatives, a local program that supports military personnel coping with psychological or physical injuries.

Bob Danis, the vice-president of Les Eaux Curatives, said he has no desire to associate with any radical groups.

"We don't want them to come here for recruitment," said Danis. "We risk being barred from the military base, by the clinic for trauma linked to operational stress injuries and by Veterans Affairs Canada."