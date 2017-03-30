American authorities have arrested and charged two Quebec men after about 135 kilograms of cocaine was discovered aboard the small aircraft they were piloting following an emergency landing.

Sylvain Desjardins and David Ayotte appeared at a federal courthouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. They face charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

The men aboard a Piper Navajo twin-engine aircraft had not intended to stop in the U.S. during a Canada-bound flight on Wednesday. At some point they were forced to change their flight path and made an unauthorized landing at the Gordon K. Bush Ohio University Airport, near Athens, around 2:30 p.m.

The packages of cocaine were discovered by a dog that searched the plane after the emergency landing. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Upon landing they were met and interviewed by members of the Athens County Sheriff's Department, Ohio University Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The cocaine was discovered by a dog that searched the plane.

American authorities said the investigation is continuing and they will work with the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and the Windsor Police Service.