Public consultations on how to regulate marijuana in Quebec kick off today in Montreal.

The two-day consultations begin Thursday morning and run until the end of Friday.

A wide-ranging group of organizations, including the Association of Quebec Landowners, Montreal 420 Tours Inc., and the Quebec Federation of Workers, will all be making presentations.

Following the tabling of the federal bill to legalize cannabis, the provincial government is holding these public consultations and speaking with experts on the subject.

Marijuana is set to be legalized in Canada by July 2018.

Quebec's minister responsible for public health and healthy lifestyles, Lucie Charlebois, will be in attendance.

Presentations run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Montreal's Palais des Congrès.