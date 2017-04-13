Where will it be sold?

How much will it cost?

How will the revenue be used?

The Quebec government says it's still too early to answer these questions, as Ottawa prepares to introduce a bill that would legalize marijuana.

The legislation is expected to be tabled today.

While many of the rules will be determined by the federal government, it will be up to the provinces and territories to set the price for marijuana and decide how it is distributed and sold.

The Trudeau government's goal is to make legalization a reality in Canada on or before July 1, 2018.

So far, Quebec has been quiet about its plans.

Premier Philippe Couillard said Wednesday he's concerned Ottawa is rushing through the process — and he wished the provinces had been consulted before the legislation was drafted.

On the whole, though, he said he's "in favour" of legalization.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, who is in charge of the file for the province, said there are many elements that still need to be considered.

"We've got to make sure we protect the population as a matter of public health and security," she said.

PQ calls for public hearings

The province is expected to develop its approach in conjunction with neighbouring Ontario.

The Opposition Parti Québécois has called on the government to hold a series of consultations across Quebec, listening to both experts and the public.

PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée likened his party's vision of the hearings to those held on assisted dying, which were held starting in 2010, four years before the provincial government passed Bill 52, its right-to-die legislation.