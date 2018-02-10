Bad batch of raspberries could be why 100s of Quebecers were sick last summer, report says

A batch of frozen raspberries from China that was recalled by the provincial government could have made hundreds of Quebecers sick last summer, according to a recent public health report.

More than 700 confirmed or suspected cases of norovirus, a diarrhea-inducing bug, were reported to the health watch division of Quebec's Health Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

MAPAQ surveys found that consuming food that contained these raspberries, which came from the same Chinese supplier, was potentially the source of last summer's contamination.

Three Quebec importers — Farinex, Mantab and Alasko — were subject to 11 food recalls by MAPAQ between June 21 and Aug. 14.

Hotels, restaurants, pastry and dairy shops, retail stores, retirement homes and daycares across Quebec were affected by the recall.

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and fatigue. While it is highly contagious, it usually doesn't require medical intervention and clears up on its own within a few days.