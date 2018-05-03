Trois-Rivières mall backs down on ban of unaccompanied teenagers

A mall in Trois-Rivières is dropping a controversial decision to ban people under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a parent.

Le Carrefour du Cap shopping centre, about halfway between Quebec City and Montreal, said in a statement Thursday that it was ending the practice despite what it calls "escalating problems regarding vandalism, theft and misbehaviour."

The policy has been in effect at least since Monday, when a Radio-Canada reporter spotted a sign outside the mall that spelled it all out.

This sign in the window spelled out the policy. The mall said this "temporary measure" was driven by theft, increased vandalism and bullying against employees and clients, among other factors. (Marie-Pier Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

In the statement, issued through a public relations firm, the mall said the "temporary measure" was driven by theft, increased vandalism, bullying against employees and clients, the use of bikes and skateboards inside the centre and other factors.

The mall's management believes students at local schools are behind the misdeeds, which have been going on for years.

The mall added that it wanted to apologize "for employing a measure without realizing the impact it could have on teenagers and their parents."

"The intention was to swiftly ensure security for all clients and all retailers, in face of an increasingly important level of problematic situations."

Representatives from the shopping centre will meet with local police and school board officials on May 7 to discuss solutions to vandalism, theft and misbehaviour at the centre.

The measure would have likely contravened the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms, according to Louis-Philippe Lampron, a lawyer and law professor Université Laval.

He explained it would have been a heavy-handed solution to deal with theft and vandalism, and likely would have been hard to justify in court.

"It's a bit like using a bazooka to kill a wasp."