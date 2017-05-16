A group of Quebec mayors is making its case in Washington, D.C., this morning for a quick end to the dispute over softwood lumber.

The Union of Quebec Municipalities will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. after meeting with both allies and opponents in the dispute, including members of the U.S. Lumber Coalition, a lobby group representing American sawmills.

The coalition supports the duties that the Trump administration slapped on Canadian lumber last month, which reach up to 20 per cent.

Quebec sawmills have already been forced to adjust their output to deal with lower demand from the U.S. following the introduction of the new tax.

On Monday, Quebec-based Resolute Forest Products cut shifts at seven sawmills and delayed the start of forest operations, affecting 1,282 workers.

Roughly 90 per cent of Quebec's lumber exports head to the U.S. and the forestry sector accounts for 60,000 jobs in Quebec.

During the last softwood lumber dispute, Canada shed 20,000 forestry jobs between 2000 and 2006, and about 400 sawmills closed entirely between 2004 and 2009.