Life expectancy rates in Quebec continue to climb.

Men in Quebec can now expect to live to the age of 80.8 and women to 84.5, according a study released by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ), Quebec's statistics institute, on Tuesday.

That's a jump of seven months for men and four months for women in a single year — almost double the average annual increase in longevity since 1996.

Life expectancy represents the average number of years that a person is expected to live if current mortality rates continue to apply.

Flu took a toll

The sharp increase in life expectancy in 2016 came after a five-year period in which the rate of increase in Quebecers' life expectancy was lower than it had been in the fifteen previous years.

"In the last three or four years, we were asking ourselves if the life expectancy was slowing down," said Frédéric Fleury-Payeur, a demographer at the institute.

Payeur said some researchers even wondered whether we were reaching our peak of life expectancy.

Demographers now believe the slump in the increase in life expectancy from 2011 to 2015 was due to a rash of flu deaths that killed many seniors.

Overall, in the past decade, life expectancy has increased: men saw a 69 per cent increase in the likelihood of living past 60, while women saw an 80 per cent increase.

The number of centenarians has steadily increased every year.

There were more than 750 Quebecers who died in 2015 who were past the 100-year mark.