Following a passionate debate over the role of language in schools, the Quebec Liberal Party's youth wing shut down a proposition that would soften the province's Charter of French Language.

The motion, which was struck down Sunday at a policy convention, proposed allowing young francophone students to attend English-language elementary schools.

Under the charter, also known as Bill 101, students with French-educated parents are only permitted to study in French for both elementary and high school.

Matthew Quadrini, who proposed the idea, said it would address the issue of overcrowding in French-language schools in Montreal while bolstering enrolment in the declining English public school system.

Others at the meeting argued it was more important to defend the French language and find ways to better support the English school system.

In a heated exchange, some members of the youth wing said it would also lead to a new confrontation between anglophones and francophones in the province.

Luc Fortin, the minister responsible for the French Language Charter, said striking down the motion was in line with the government's values.

He added that there was "linguistic peace" and that the government doesn't have the intention of reopening Bill 101.