Quebec politicians have been working through the night in order to pass a bill that will force striking government lawyers and notaries back to work.

The 1,100 legal professionals, represented by the union Les avocats et notaires de l'État québécois (LANEQ), have been on strike since October. They have been without a collective agreement since 2015.

The union met with Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau yesterday afternoon for a bargaining session an hour before lawmakers were set to convene to debate the back-to-work bill. Those talks were suspended once the bill was tabled.

Union president Jean Denis said the government's offer to bargain under the tight deadline was in bad faith.

But Moreau said action is needed urgently because the strike is starting to have an impact on services, such as processing compensation claims to the SAAQ (Quebec's automobile insurance board) and legislative work at the National Assembly.

The province, which has already settled with most of its civil servants, said it has offered government lawyers the same salary as its Crown prosecutors. The union disputes that claim.

The lawyers also want to negotiate a special status within the civil service. The province said it wants to reach a settlement before having those discussions.

If the province's legislation passes, the lawyers and notaries will have to be back at work tomorrow morning or they could face sanctions.

The bill also provides an additional 45 days to continue negotiations.