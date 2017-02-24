The clock is ticking for government lawyers and notaries, who only have hours to respond to the latest offer from the Quebec Treasury Board.

The 1,100 lawyers and notaries have been on strike since October and have been without a collective agreement since March 2015.

Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau made a fifth and final offer to the union yesterday and gave it until 5 p.m. today to respond.

The offer would allow, among other things, those on strike to be paid on par with Crown prosecutors.

However, the union, Les avocats et notaires de l'État québécois (LANEQ), is not impressed with the tight deadline.

Union accuses government of disrespect

A spokesperson for union president Jean Denis said Denis won't comment on the offer until he can fully review it.

But in a statement, LANEQ said it's frustrated by the way the government made the proposal.

The union accuses Moreau of trying to limit the negotiation period to 24 hours after an 18-week-long strike.

The union is also accusing Moreau of "disrespect" towards the negotiation process for announcing the offer during a news conference.

Moreau has not officially ruled out legislating the lawyers and notaries back to work.

The union says there was a strategy behind the timing of the strike: it leaves lawmakers paralyzed at a time when dozens of measures are waiting to be pushed ahead, such as the provincial rules on dangerous dogs, promised since the summer.