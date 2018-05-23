Quebec law protecting journalistic sources is 'essential,' media members say

A number of media outlets in Quebec are imploring the provincial government to pass a law that would protect journalistic sources.

Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée introduced Bill 187 last week. If passed, it would allow journalists to refuse to identify their sources in court.

In a letter addressed to the government and opposition parties, the heads of 10 news outlets, including CBC and Radio-Canada, and the president of Quebec's federation of professional journalists say they want to make sure the bill is adopted before the current legislative session ends June 15.

"In this era of fake news where quality journalism has taken on an unprecedented importance, this protection is more essential than ever for the health of our democracy," it reads.

The signatories say they are willing to co-operate with the National Assembly in order to meet the deadline.

Law complements federal counterpart

The bill came as a result of the Chamberland commission, called in 2016 to examine revelations that several journalists in the province have been the subject of surveillance by various police forces, including the SPVM and the Sûreté du Québec.

It was designed to complement a federal law, passed last year, that says reporters cannot be forced to reveal their sources, unless the information cannot be obtained by any other reasonable means, and the public interest in the administration of justice outweighs the public interest in preserving the confidentiality of the source.

The Chamberland commission was launched following the discovery La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé was under police surveillance. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The law would place the burden of proof on the person asking for information or sources to be made public to explain why it is essential.

In March, a Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Émond ordered Radio-Canada investigative journalist Marie-Maude Denis to reveal who gave her the information that led to the broadcast of two documentaries exposing ties between provincial Liberal Party fundraising and the awarding of public contracts.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc-Yvan Côté was arrested alongside former Liberal deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau in 2016. They face a string of corruption-related charges.

Côté's defence team has argued that Denis's work robbed their client of a fair and impartial trial.

Hopeful more will change

The hope is also that the National Assembly will heed other recommendations made in the Chamberland commission report, including:

Enhanced protection for journalistic material.

Review of the process for appointing police chiefs.

Improved training for investigators.

Tightening of controls over investigations.

Adopting measures to ensure elected officials and police forces are independent of each other.

"It would be regrettable, to say the least, if Quebec were to miss the opportunity to benefit fully from the fruits of the rigorous work done by the commission over the span of almost a year."

The letter was signed by the following: