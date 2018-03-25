Quebec's big music night, L'ADISQ, is typically the place where the vast majority of its musicians are recognized, but they are also making their mark outside the province, as can be seen by their strong showing at this year's Juno Awards.

From St-Hubert, Lou Phelps, is up for his first nomination in the best rap recording category.

The music on the album, 001 Experiments, just happened to be produced by Lou's brother, the 2016 Polaris Prize winner Kaytranada.

Of La Voix fame, Charlotte Cardin is up for two Junos — breakthrough artist and songwriter of the year for a few of her tunes, including Main Girl.

Cardin is in the prestigious category despite not even having released a full length album yet.

And ethereal piano-man, Montrealer Leif Vollebekk, is a contender for alternative album of the year.

The five nominees for francophone album of the year are all from Quebec.

My favourite for the win in this category is the innovative, quirky and super talented, Klô Pelgag, representing the Gaspé regions, with the album L'étoile thoracique.

And the category that was once called: most promising group, best new group, new group of the year, and now, breakthrough group, there's perhaps the most eclectic bunch of nominees.

Montreal's indie-folk band, The Franklin Electric, landed their first Juno nomination in that category, alongside bands who do country music or roots music, or some variation of both, mixed with Inuit music.

Juno mainstays, Arcade Fire, are receiving the international achievement award this year. And as per their history with these awards, the Montreal alternative band has multiple nominations, including group of the year.

Wherever you are in the world, you can watch the 2018 Juno Awards broadcast live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver this Sunday, March 25 at cbcmusic.ca/junos.