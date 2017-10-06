The Quebec government joined Bombardier Friday in condemning a new U.S. duty of nearly 80 per cent on its CSeries jet.

Olivier Marcil, vice-president of external relations at Bombardier, said the Montreal-based company was in "complete disagreement" with the U.S. Commerce Department's decision Friday to impose a 79.82 per cent preliminary anti-dumping duty on its 100- to 150-seat civilian aircraft.

The new duty is in addition to a preliminary countervailing tariff of nearly 220 per cent that the U.S. government announced last week, bringing the total U.S. duties imposed on the CSeries to almost 300 per cent.

"It's completely disproportionate," Marcil said.

He emphasized, however, that the ruling is preliminary, and the U.S. International Trade Commission will have the final say in the matter.

Situation 'really unacceptable,' says Quebec economy minister

Quebec's Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation, Dominique Anglade, called the combined duties "absurd" and said her department will work to get the tariffs lowered, if not scrapped altogether.

"The situation is really unacceptable and unjustified, and the next steps for us are to focus on the work that needs to be done with the Department of Commerce in the United States and present all the elements that prove there's no reason for [additional tariffs] to be imposed," she said.

The duties stem from a petition filed by Boeing alleging that Bombardier's CSeries benefitted from improper subsidies from the Canadian government.

Boeing launched its appeal to the U.S. government in April, several months after Bombardier announced the sale of up to 125 CSeries jets to Delta Airlines.

In its petition, Boeing said the planes were sold at below-market prices.

Boeing petition meant to stifle competition, says Bombardier

Bombardier called the new duties an "egregious overreach and misapplication" of trade laws.

Commerce Department’s approach throughout this investigation has completely ignored aerospace industry realities. https://t.co/a8TVOs1doW — @Bombardier

The Montreal company says Boeing's business has not been hurt by the deal, noting the U.S. manufacturer does not have a comparable class of plane and did not bid on the Delta contract.

"It's a bit hard to plead damages when you haven't offered a plane in that category for more than 10 years," Marcil repeated Friday.

Marcil said Boeing's goal is to close the American market to competition from the CSeries and foreign competitors.

"They want to reinforce their monopolistic position, and that's why we are contesting all their allegations," he said.

Quebec's Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation, Dominique Anglade, called the U.S. CSeries duties of nearly 300 per cent 'absurd' but is encouraging the company to explore alternative markets. (CBC)

Anglade said her department is encouraging Bombardier to explore emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

"We have to be realistic," she said. "We have to prepare for what could happen."

For potential Bombardier customers in the U.S., Marcil acknowledged that it's a "wait and see moment."

"They want to see what kind of price they would have to pay for the aircraft," he said.

Bombardier is hoping for the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision by the start of 2018.