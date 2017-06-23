The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) has issued a warning list of raspberry and raspberry products that may have been contaminated by the norovirus.

Several cases of illness have already been reported to the ministry.

Those who have products on the list are asked to avoid consuming them and return them to the facility where they were purchased, or discard them.

"The products that are the subject of this alert are likely to have been prepared with a batch of frozen raw raspberries that are subject to a food recall from the Canadian Inspection Agency food," wrote the agency in an issued statement on Friday.

People with norovirus will experience symptoms usually between 24 and 48 hours after consuming the products.

Those symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches.

"Even if the products do not show signs of alteration or suspicious odour, they are likely to be contaminated with norovirus," wrote the ministry.

It listed the following products as being at risk of contamination.

WHERE: Jam-Bec inc. (380, boulevard de l'Industrie, Joliette).

WHAT: IQF Whole raspberries, sold frozen in individual bags of 1 kilogram.

WHEN: Sold between Dec. 2, 2016 and April 28, 2017.

WHERE: Gourmet Bazar inc. (9051, rue Charles-de-la-Tour, Montréal).

WHAT: IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen in individual bags of 1 kilogram.

WHEN: anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: O'Viande (35, rue Lise, Déléage).

WHAT: IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen in individual 1 kilogram, or in a box of 5 bags.

WHEN: anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Pères Nature St-Georges Inc. (10735, 1ère avenue, Saint-Georges-de-Beauce).

WHAT: Francilienne cake and Milady cake, sold refrigerated, in individual portions or in portions of 6, 8 or 10.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 5, 2017.

WHERE: Pâtisserie Ladouche inc. (1611, boulevard Talbot, Saguenay (Chicoutimi)).

WHAT: Raspberry cake, sold fresh, in individual portions or by special order.

WHEN: Everything sold between May 16 and 23 2017 (included).

WHERE: Boulangerie St-Michel SENC (681, rue Brassard, Saint-Michel-des-Saints).

WHAT: Raspberry mousse, sold refrigerated in a variety of forms.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Maître Glacier Granby inc. (667, rue Dufferin, Granby).

WHAT: Choco-raspberry cake, sold frozen in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Restaurant/Dépanneur Le Domaine 2007 (Réserve Faunique Vérendrye route 117, C.P. 105 Grand-Remous).

WHAT: Strawberry and raspberry parfait, sold refrigerated in 12 ounces.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Lili's (4764, route 132, Sainte-Catherine).

WHAT: Almond and berry oatmeal, choco-chia pudding, raspberry and maple tofu mousse, sold refrigerated in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Gâteries d'Oli (7061, boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières).

WHAT: "Framboisier" sold refrigerated.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Boulangerie Et Pâtisserie Lasalle R.D.P. Inc. (8591 Boul. Maurice-Duplessis Montréal).

WHAT: Mixed berry cake, sold fresh and refrigerated.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Glaces et Sorbets Kem Coba inc. (60, Av. Fairmont Ouest, Montréal).

WHAT: Raspberry ice cream, sold frozen in 500 ml containers.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE:Pâtisserie Les P'tits Plaisirs Inc. (6365, Saint-Hubert, Montréal).

WHAT: Pistachio and raspberry tarts and raspberry cheesecake, sold fresh and frozen, all varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Magasin Général de Rémigny Inc. (772 rue Principale, Rémigny)

WHAT: IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen, in individual bags of 1 kilogram.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Boulangerie Bonneau (1099, Boul. De La Chaudière, Québec)

WHAT: Raspberry charlottes, sold fresh and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Éclat de Saveurs Inc. (1436 Boul. Curé-Labelle, Blainville)

WHAT: Chocolate raspberry cake, sold frozen and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Pâtisserie Duquette inc. (85, 12e Avenue Sud, Sherbrooke).

WHAT: Fleurs des neiges cake, sold refrigerated and frozen, on site and multiple retailers in the several regions of Estrie, Montérégie and Chaudière-Appalache. Also from the same bakery and on the list are the almond croissants with berries, sold on site and fresh.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.



WHERE: Les gourmandises de Marie-Antoinette (4317, Rue Ontario Est, Montréal).

WHAT: Marie-Antoinette cake, sold frozen and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Les Délices Lafrenaie Inc. (8405, rue Lafrenaie, Montréal)

WHAT: "Fruits des champs (frutti di bosco)" and "Heavenly Berry" sold frozen in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Marché Serge Perrier (1332, Route 321 Nord, Saint-André-Avellin)

WHAT: IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen in individual bags of 1 kilograms.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Dépanneur Près du Pont Inc. (163, Route St-Philippe, Val D'Or).

WHAT: Fruit yogurt, sold frozen, in clear plastic cups of 12 ounces.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Crémerie Gélato Cielo (10414, Boul. Gouin O., Montréal) et C'Chô-Colat Inc. (1255, rue Bishop, Montréal).

WHAT: Raspberry sorbet, mixed berry sorbet and raspberry gelato sold frozen, in 500 millilitres or 1 kilogram containers.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Les Gourmandises de Justin inc. (778, rue Commerciale, Lévis).

WHAT: Raspberry cake, sold fresh and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Manzana Traiteur Inc. (1810, route des Rivières, Lévis).

WHAT: "Les framboisiers" sold fresh and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Dépanneur Lacelle Inc. (797, Boul. A.-Paquette, Mont-Laurier).

WHAT: Yogurt with fruits, sold refrigerated and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Épicerie C.L. Ducharme (3621, chemin Val Limoges, Mont-Laurier).

WHAT: "IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen and in many varieties.

WHEN: sold anytime before June 23, 2017.

WHERE: Épicerie Charbonneau enr. (Épicerie de Laus inc.) (112, rue Principale, Notre-Dame-Du-Laus).

WHAT: IQF whole raspberries, sold frozen and in many varieties.

WHEN: anytime before June 23, 2017.