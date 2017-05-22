In a first in the province, a Quebec university is offering patients in-depth courses on managing their chronic illness.

Dr. Isabelle Fortin partnered with the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR), 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, to design six weeks of free workshops for arthritis patients.

During each three-hour class per week this semester, doctors, nurses, psychologists and a trained peer — a person with arthritis — taught a dozen people about living with their disease.

The $68,000 pilot project, paid for through a fund subsidized by two pharmaceutical companies, wrapped up last week.

Now organizers are seeking long-term funding to alternate the course on arthritis with courses for patients with other chronic diseases.

"There are so many things that we don't have time to say in the consultation with our patients," said Fortin, a rheumatologist.

The goal of the workshop isn't to turn them into medical experts, she said, but to give them in-depth knowledge on their illness and tools for how to cope.

Managing a chronic illness

Fortin got the idea for the not-for-credit course while dealing with her own son's autism.

"It's such a challenge to live with a disease or a handicap when there is nothing that you can do [to fix it]," she said.

A dozen people with arthritis gathered in a classroom every week at the University du Québec à Rimouski to take a course about their own illness. (courtesy Université du Québec à Rimouski)

She realized that managing a chronic disorder involves far more than standard medical treatments like medication and surgery.

After discovering how diet, sleep, lifestyle and other techniques would dampen her son's condition, she started talking to her own patients and realized they were going through a similar experience.

Arthritis also has no cure. Even when a patient finds a good medication that will prevent joint deformities, they can still have regular and constant pain, she said.

So, Fortin began to think about what else could help them.

Patients take control

The patient university pilot project began by teaching its 12 participants the difference between arthritis and osteoarthritis. They learned to understand their pain and the physical pathways that it takes, and how to cope with it.

The course also explores nutrition, exercise, sleep, the social aspects of the disease, and what the medications that treat the problem actually are.

Dr. Isabelle Fortin realised there is more to living with a chronic illness than can be covered during a doctor's visit. (Courtesy Centre de Rhumatologie de l'Est du Québec)

The classes also encourage participants to share their own coping strategies.

Fortin said patients' reactions have been far beyond what she expected and that they using what they learn to take control of their lives and illness.

"It changes their life," she said. "They thought the disease was going to be cured by the doctor or controlled by the doctor."

Fortin said she partnered with UQAR because it is part of a network of universities that exist across the province. She has already started discussions with rheumatologists in the Quebec City area about a potential course at the UQAR campus in Lévis.