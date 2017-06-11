Quebec provincial police officers have arrived in a remote ​northern community, where they will begin investigating a fatal police shooting and a series of stabbings that left four residents dead and two others critically injured.

The deadly sequence of events unfolded early Saturday in Akulivik, an Inuit village of roughly 600 people overlooking Hudson Bay, 1,700 kilometres from Montreal.

Sgt. Claude Denis said Sûreté du Québec investigators reached the community late last night.

An individual — identified by local officials as Illutak Anautak, 19 — was shot dead by police after three break-ins during which five people were stabbed. Three of the stabbing victims died.

Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI), which investigates police-involved shootings, is handling the probe into the shooting, while the Sûreté du Québec has taken over the probe into the stabbing deaths.

Among the fatalities is a child thought to be about 10 years old. Two other people remain in critical condition.

Illutak Anautak shared this photo on Facebook in August 2015 with the caption, 'No place like home.' (Illutak Anautak/Facebook)

Suspect left clues online

The BEI said in a statement Saturday that officers with the local force, Kativik Regional Police, located the suspect as he was trying to break into a fourth home in the small village.

Police shot the man first in an effort to neutralize him, then shot again, this time fatally, when he moved towards the officers, according to the BEI.

In Facebook posts early Saturday, later shared with CBC News, Anautak wrote that he stabbed more than five people. In another, he wrote, "I just don't care if I killed someone else."

Those posts have since been taken down.

Investigators arrived in Akulivik Saturday evening. (Google)

Other Facebook posts carry few hints of anger or frustration. Rather, they suggest a passion for hockey — he played goalie — and an appreciation for his hometown.

In a post just last month, he wrote, "Akulivik always the best!"

In a statement, Makivik, an organization which represents Quebec's Inuit, said it is "shocked and deeply saddened by the incomprehensible tragedy in this beautiful community.

"Things like this are not supposed to happen in our society. All of Nunavik is in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go

to the families and people of this close-knit village," the statement said.

Akulivik was also the site of a fatal shooting involving police in 2013. A member of the local police force killed a 54-year-old man after coming under gunfire, a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson said at the time.