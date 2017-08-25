The commissioner for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is defending the use of English as the main language of communication between coaches and their players.

The controversy erupted after a professor in the Saguenay region refused a request to teach English to a 17-year-old Russian player, saying the team should be speaking to each other in French.

In response, league commissioner Gilles Courteau maintained the policy is the result of a request from the NHL, to help young players prepare for a future professional hockey career.

Courteau says English is 'the language of hockey.' (Radio-Canada)

"When it comes to coaching on the ice and during the game, we favour English. It's the language of hockey," Courteau said.

He said team members might have to sit through English-only interviews when vying to be part of an NHL club.

They will also need to communicate with other coaches and players if they advance in their careers, he said.

Life after hockey requires French, prof says

Michel Roche, a professor at Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, disagrees with that approach, and refused a request earlier this month to teach English from the local major junior team, the Saguenéens.

The team is based in a heavily French-speaking area and is part of hockey league concentrated in Quebec.

A very small percentage of major junior players will end up in with NHL career, Roche said, and should therefore be prepared for a life after hockey.

"I told myself, 40 years after the charter of the French language, in a symbolic way, it's a considerable step backward," he said.

Local Parti Québécois MNA Sylvain Gaudreault quickly took up his call.

"Players should learn French, should play in French and be coached in French," the MNA for Jonquière said.

"They will have other chances elsewhere in North America to play in English anyway. I am not too worried about that."

Decade-old policy

When the Canadian Hockey League — the umbrella organization to which the Quebec league belongs — began recruiting European players 15 years ago, the NHL set out two objectives, and one of them was for players to become familiar with English.

French-speaking players can ask to have instructions explained in their language, but Courteau said many of them appreciate the opportunity to learn English.

He also said French classes are also offered to anglophone and allophone players in Quebec.

He has no intention of changing the policy.