Quebec police hand out more than 240 tickets outside Hells Angels meeting

Quebec provincial police say they handed out more than 240 tickets Saturday outside a major gathering of Hells Angels and other alleged criminal biker gangs. Most of the citations were for non-conforming motorcycle equipment or speeding.

The Canadian Press ·
Bikers were intercepted in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City. (CBC)

Some 370 bikers were intercepted in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Most of the citations were for non-conforming motorcycle equipment or speeding.

One vehicle was also seized for a Highway Safety Code violation.

No arrests were made.

Police roadblocks could be seen along the highway leading to the hotel where the annual gathering was held.

