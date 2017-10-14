A weekend of activities kicked off today with the aim of sensitizing people about the importance of signing up to be an organ donor.

In honour of the World Day for Transplant and Organ Donation, activities are happening in Montreal and 13 other Quebec municipalites as part of the Défi chaîne de vie (Chain of life challenge).

A group participated in the Defi Chaine de Vie in Montreal by climbing to the Mount Royal Belvedere and hoisting the flag. (Transplant Quebec)

The challenge asks people to climb to the highest point in their area and plant a flag advertising the movement, which advocates that everyone become a registered organ donor.

One person can save eight lives

Caroline Fortier's 6-year-old daughter Maélie has been waiting for a heart transplant since March.

"Since March 6, we've been waiting. There have been ups and downs. We'll never know when it's going to be. It depends on the donors," Fortier told Radio-Canada.

Six-year-old Maélie has been waiting for a heart transplant since March. (Submitted by Caroline Fortier)

Maélie's case is especially difficult, since she is only able to receive a small organ due to her age.

Pierre Marsolais, the director and founder of the organ donation centre at Sacré-Cœur Hospital, says it's important to bring the issue to the forefront.

"Beyond signing your [health insurance card], it's even more important to talk to your family about it," he said.

An eligible donor can save up to eight lives, added Marsolais.

How to do it

In order to register, people are asked to sign up with the Quebec health insurance (RAMQ) organ donation list.

You can also do so by simply signing the sticker that is sent to you by mail along with your health insurance card or renewal notice.

You can also obtain the sticker from several network health establishments as well as from various organizations that promote organ and tissue donation. (Hema-Quebec)

As it is, about one family of potential donors out of four has not yet signed up to take part in the lifesaving program.

Organ transplants overall rose by 23 per cent over the last decade in Canada, but more than 4,600 patients were on the waiting list, according to a 2016 Canadian Blood Services report.