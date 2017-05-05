With Quebec communities scrambling due to the incoming round of heavy rainfall, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux is expected to address the escalating flooding situation Friday afternoon.

Following a month of severe flooding, Coiteux promised earlier that the Quebec government will provide all necessary resources and assistance to affected regions and displaced residents.

So far, 124 municipalities across the province are dealing with flooding this week, especially in the regions of Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie, Mauricie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

And with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning, the situation is only expected to become worse.

Low-lying Île Mercier and Île Verte, small islands that are part of the cities of Montreal and Laval respectively, are now deep in water and many residents have had to leave their homes.

Hydro-Québec workers push a boat with equipment on Saint-Louis Street in Gatineau. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

As of Thursday afternoon, high water levels have also forced the evacuations of 700 residents in areas where homes and basements are flooded.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged full support including funding and military assistance to Quebec and other provinces facing heavy rainfall this weekend.

While the City of Montreal says it will welcome army personnel on the ground, Quebec has yet to ask for the federal government's assistance.