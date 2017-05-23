Faced with 1,400 Quebec government engineers walking off the job at midnight and the looming possibility of all construction workers in the province joining them, Labour Minister Dominique Vien said the government is already looking at tabling back-to-work legislation in the event of a general strike.

The government engineers have had a strike mandate for nearly a year, and their union president, Marc-André Martin, said a week of negotiations has ended without notable progress.

Marc-André Martin, president of the union representing government engineers, blames 'government inaction' on a decision by his 1,400 members to strike at midnight Tuesday. (Radio-Canada)

"The time has come to recognize that the Couillard government has neither the intention nor the will to ensure it keeps engineering expertise in the public service," said Martin in a news release.

The union lists, among other concerns, the government's inability to attract and keep experienced engineers, in spite of the Charbonneau commission's recommendation that it must re-establish internal engineering expertise in order to fight collusion and corruption.

'I'd have to act': Viens

With about half the government's engineers working for the Transport Ministry, their strike alone could compromise the 2017 roadwork season.

Quebec's 175,000 construction workers also have a strike mandate, with 93 per cent voting in favour of job action earlier this month after their collective agreements expired April 30.

The labour minister said Tuesday morning she called labour federations and construction industry employers back to the negotiating table over the weekend, to compel both sides to keep talking until the last possible minute.

Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien told reporters Tuesday the government is already looking at the option of back-to-work legislation if there is a general strike in the construction industry. (CBC)

"I'm exhorting the parties to arrive at a negotiated settlement by the end of the day," Viens said. "If we are still at an impasse tonight, I'd have to act. Neither the unions nor the management side would come out ahead."

Asked by reporters what she meant by "I'd have to act," Vien acknowledged the government is ready to table back-to-work legislation.

"It's one of the options we're looking at right now," she said.

Cost of general strike: $45M daily

"The ministry evaluates the economic loss at $45 million a day, in the case of construction workers going on strike at midnight tonight," said Vien.

She said she's met with union leaders nine times and has not refused any requests to meet.

A spokesperson for one of the main employers' groups said he believes a general strike is inevitable.

"Short of a miracle — and I don't believe too much in miracles — we're headed for a general strike tonight,'' said François-William Simard.

"Since the beginning of the negotiations, we haven't really felt a willingness on the unions' part to reach an agreement."