A four-year-old Quebec girl is dead after her father accidentally hit her with his pickup truck.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Saint-Boniface, about 30 kilometres northwest of Trois-Rivières.

According to Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Ronald McInnis, the father was transporting hay and got out of his pickup truck to separate two of his children, who were bickering, and tell them to move away from the vehicle.

He got back into the truck and hit his daughter while reversing, police say.

He called 911 but, not willing to wait, decided to bring her to hospital himself.

He eventually crossed paths with the ambulance, which transported her the rest of the way. She was declared dead in hospital.

The father was treated for shock.

Police say charges are unlikely.