From burning couches to Donald Trump saluting Mounties, the G7 frenzy in photos

The G7 summit has produced some unusual scenes, from U.S. President Donald Trump saluting a group of Mounties after touching down in Quebec, to boarded-up storefronts in Quebec City decorated with colourful murals.

More than a dozen groups, networks and coalitions are taking part in some way in the anti-G7 demonstrations in Quebec City and outside the summit in La Malbaie.

Around 500 people marched through Quebec City on Thursday, June 7, 2018, to protest the G7 meeting of world leaders taking place in La Malbaie, Que. Here they are at Parc des Braves before the march began. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

The G7 summit regularly draws crowds of protesters, although the turnout has shrunk in recent years.

The Ninkasi Bar's boarded-up exterior reads 'Neutral Zone.' Bar staff hope to provide protesters with an impartial gathering place during the G7 Summit. (Julia Page/CBC)

In preparation for the planned protests, many merchants have boarded up their storefronts, some of which have been painted over with murals.

The protests that have taken place so far have been largely peaceful and accompanied by a heavy police presence.

Police officers in riot gear guard the access to a highway heading to La Malbaie, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Quebec City. Demonstrators gathered near the highway in an attempt to block traffic. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The Canadian government spent $400 million on the event, much of it devoted to security.

A police officer interacts with a seated woman as an anti-G7 demonstration passes by in Quebec City on Thursday, June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 summit. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The protests have also disrupted the daily lives of people in Quebec City.

On Friday afternoon, protesters set fire to a pair of couches on the highway leading toward La Malbaie.

A masked man gestures during a demonstration, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Quebec City. Demonstrators gathered near Highway 440 in an attempt to block the traffic heading to La Malbaie, site of the G7 meeting. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

They also tried to block a road to La Malbaie earlier in the day. Police dressed in riot gear ordered the protesters to disperse.

Police walk past furniture set on fire by protesters during a demonstration in Quebec City on June 8, 2018, as the G7 Summit gets underway. (Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images)

About 500 people took part in the protests on Thursday evening.

This was before many of the leaders had even arrived.

About 500 protesters marched through Quebec City on Thursday. (Daniel Coulombe/CBC)

Oxfam-Québec made a creative effort to remind G7 delegates of gender-related issues, portraying the seven world leaders as giant puppets unable to focus on their work because they're stuck doing household chores that usually fall to women.

The organization said it wanted to get its message out before any potentially explosive protests took over the news agenda.

Oxfam-Québec portrayed the seven world leaders as giant puppets, unable to focus on their work because of the the multiple household chores that are usually accomplished by women. (Julia Page/CBC)

Have a photo you want to share? Send it to webquebec@cbc.ca or via our Facebook page.