From burning couches to Donald Trump saluting Mounties, the G7 frenzy in photos
Scenes from La Malbaie and Quebec City where world leaders gathered and protesters continue to demonstrate
The G7 summit has produced some unusual scenes, from U.S. President Donald Trump saluting a group of Mounties after touching down in Quebec, to boarded-up storefronts in Quebec City decorated with colourful murals.
More than a dozen groups, networks and coalitions are taking part in some way in the anti-G7 demonstrations in Quebec City and outside the summit in La Malbaie.
The G7 summit regularly draws crowds of protesters, although the turnout has shrunk in recent years.
In preparation for the planned protests, many merchants have boarded up their storefronts, some of which have been painted over with murals.
The protests that have taken place so far have been largely peaceful and accompanied by a heavy police presence.
The Canadian government spent $400 million on the event, much of it devoted to security.
The protests have also disrupted the daily lives of people in Quebec City.
On Friday afternoon, protesters set fire to a pair of couches on the highway leading toward La Malbaie.
They also tried to block a road to La Malbaie earlier in the day. Police dressed in riot gear ordered the protesters to disperse.
About 500 people took part in the protests on Thursday evening.
This was before many of the leaders had even arrived.
Oxfam-Québec made a creative effort to remind G7 delegates of gender-related issues, portraying the seven world leaders as giant puppets unable to focus on their work because they're stuck doing household chores that usually fall to women.
The organization said it wanted to get its message out before any potentially explosive protests took over the news agenda.
Have a photo you want to share? Send it to webquebec@cbc.ca or via our Facebook page.
